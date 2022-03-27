A woman has explained why this Mother's Day has been such a flop for her so far.

Posting on Mumsnet, the woman explained she is heavily pregnant to her second child and her husband's efforts on mother's day had really disappointed her, not least because his gifts were pretty average.

She wrote: "Husband has basically made zero effort for this awful thing called Mother’s Day, despite me asking him to book something nice like a lunch or ANYTHING for us to do that isn’t exhausting at this stage of pregnancy.



"My gifts were a watering can, which has been sat in the car boot for a month and I’ve seen it every time I open it, even though I already own one, and an empty picture frame. No flowers, no breakfast, no cup of tea, no taking toddler so I can have a lie in.



"I’ve had quite a difficult end of pregnancy and have been quite unwell, now very uncomfortable and overdue. His reasoning for not booking or doing anything was 'in case baby comes', but I wasn’t aware this stopped him from at least bringing me a cup of tea or saying 'Happy Mother’s Day'."

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

She added that his response to Mother's Day is incomparable to how she treats her husband on Father's Day, which has added to the disappointment.

"I know lots of people don’t celebrate it, or think it’s a load of rubbish, but I’ve always made such a big deal for Father’s Day and he knows that I wanted at least some fuss given that I’m feeling miserable and huge," she wrote.

"He’s apologised for not doing anything, but I’m just upset that I feel so overlooked. Motherhood has been such a struggle recently and one day of fuss would have really cheered me up."

Finishing the post, she questioned: "I don’t feel I’m being totally unreasonable but maybe I am?"

Reacting to her story, people sympathised with the mum.

One said: "I don't think you are pathetic. I would have been upset too. If they baby did come you would have had enough warning for someone to cancel the lunch plans surely?"

"He can still make you a cup of tea and some lunch and take toddler out for a couple of hours?" a second said. "There’s a whole day ahead!"

And a third said: "He’s been lazy and thoughtless and I’d be pissed off too."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.