All the best New Years Resolutions memes as people look forward to 2023

It’s that time again, and everyone is busy making New Year’s resolutions – or already deciding to pack them in completely.

Whether it’s a fitness kick, a new hobby or a lifestyle change, millions choose the start of the year to turn over a new leaf and make a change.

They can be fantastic things, as people look to better themselves at the beginning of a fresh 12 months where anything seems possible.

Only, plenty of them fall by the way-side by the time January 2 comes round.

Social media has been humming with activity over recent days as people take a more realistic than ever approach to New Year’s resolutions in 2023.

Here are the funniest memes and reactions so far.

Meanwhile, nations around the world are all looking to celebrate the New Year in their own individual ways.

The English will sing Auld Lang Syne and dance, as well as make resolutions for the year ahead and there will also be fireworks displays across the country, most notably in London.

Elsewhere, in Sweden and Norway, families will make rice puddings with an almond hidden inside, with the finder of the nut destined for 12 months of good fortune. Pork will be seen at tables in Cuba, Austria, Hungary and Portugal, also for good luck.

