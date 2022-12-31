All the best New Years Resolutions memes as people look forward to 2023

It’s that time again, and everyone is busy making New Year’s resolutions – or already deciding to pack them in completely.
Whether it’s a fitness kick, a new hobby or a lifestyle change, millions choose the start of the year to turn over a new leaf and make a change.
They can be fantastic things, as people look to better themselves at the beginning of a fresh 12 months where anything seems possible.
Only, plenty of them fall by the way-side by the time January 2 comes round.
Social media has been humming with activity over recent days as people take a more realistic than ever approach to New Year’s resolutions in 2023.
Here are the funniest memes and reactions so far.
\u201cI'm sorry, but I must make this joke: My New Year's resolution is 8K\u201d— Marques Brownlee (@Marques Brownlee) 1672412812
\u201ccan we stop gatekeeping new year\u2019s resolutions? it\u2019s all well and good if you want to go to the gym more, but i am building a trebuchet large enough to fire at God\u201d— soul nate (@soul nate) 1672348899
\u201c\u201cWhat\u2019s your New Years resolution for 2023?\u201d \ud83e\udd29\ud83e\udd29\nMe:\u201d— Liza Minnelli Archive (@Liza Minnelli Archive) 1672398059
\u201cCan we like, not do New Year\u2019s resolutions this year? I kinda just wanna be happy about surviving 2022\u201d— Ian Pangilinan (@Ian Pangilinan) 1672487723
\u201cMy 2022 resolutions watching me make new ones\u201d— Kevin Finnerty (@Kevin Finnerty) 1672494230
\u201cRealistic new year's resolutions:\n\nGet slightly older each day\nEat more cheese\nDiscard old socks\nDrink the same amount of tea \nNever run out of biscuits \nSay \u201cgetting there\u201d a lot \nMuddle through\u201d— VeryBritishProblems (@VeryBritishProblems) 1672483659
\u201cMe adjusting my resolutions to my efforts in 2022.\u201d— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@Pakchikpak Raja Babu) 1672473542
\u201cMaking new new year's resolutions after failing to complete the old ones\u201d— shivalika (@shivalika) 1672400900
Meanwhile, nations around the world are all looking to celebrate the New Year in their own individual ways.
The English will sing Auld Lang Syne and dance, as well as make resolutions for the year ahead and there will also be fireworks displays across the country, most notably in London.
Elsewhere, in Sweden and Norway, families will make rice puddings with an almond hidden inside, with the finder of the nut destined for 12 months of good fortune. Pork will be seen at tables in Cuba, Austria, Hungary and Portugal, also for good luck.
