A Los Angeles news anchor has been fired after calling out the treatment of an ex-colleague live on air.

Last Saturday (17 September), Mark Mester hit out at the "cruel" way the KTLA handled the departure of former co-host Lynette Romero, who recently left the show after 24 years.

He asked for the iPad to be removed so he could go off script and pay tribute during the Weekend Morning News show.

He called the handling of her departure "rude, it was cruel, it was inappropriate, and we are so sorry."

“I also want to say sorry to Lynette Romero because Lynette, I love you so much, and you really are my best friend. You did not deserve what happened to you on Wednesday.”

He continued: "You did not deserve this, it was a mistake, and we hope you can find it in your heart to forgive us."

Mester carried on for over three minutes, which bosses were unimpressed by.

Staff members at KTLA informed the Los Angeles Times that his dismissal was announced with a brief speech. The station’s general manager, Janene Drafs, allegedly said: "[Mester] is no longer at KTLA5."

The KTLA website no longer lists Mester as a staff member either.

According to the outlet, Romero wanted to stop working weekends to spend more time with her family, but they said there were no weekday work openings.

She left without saying goodbye to viewers and later tweeted: "I will always be grateful for the love, and affection LA viewers have given me. Stay tuned my friends I’ll be right back."

Indy100 reached out to KTLA for comment.

