Nicki Minaj tried her hand at a Belfast accent and she did not disappoint, but the same couldn’t be said for James Corden.
During Thursday night’s episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden, the pair discussed the hilarious misprint on thousands of souvenirs created to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee (or, as the souvenirs read, “Jubbly”) before Corden asked if she was any good at British accents.
She smoothly pulled off an English accent, and poked fun at Corden when he said it was “properly good”.
The conversation then turned to accents from across the Irish Sea as Belfast-born Kenneth Brannagh was set to join the pair on-stage to publicise his new film Belfast.
“See if you can do this,” Corden said, before barking “get out now” in a Northern Irish accent.
Minaj delivered, much to the delight of the crowd.
Corden then asked her to add a colloquial twist at the end by adding “so it is”.
“Get oit noy, so it is,” she rhymed off.
Again, Minaj did not disappoint and the crowd cheered her effort.
Twitter found the segment hilarious, with some remarking that Minaj’s attempt at the accent is better than most actors.
Corden’s take on the accent didn’t get quite as much love, however:
This wasn’t the only time during the show Minaj impressed fans of the show by doing a spot-on impression.
Recalling his carpool karaoke with Adele, Corden played a clip of Adele’s take on Monster. Given Adele already attempted a Minaj impression, it was then Minaj’s turn to mimic the Londoner.
The crowd enjoyed it, and Minaj even got Adele’s mannerisms down, too.
We wonder if we’ll see more acting credits from Minaj now she’s shared her gift of accent imitation with the world...
