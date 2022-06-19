A former waitress says she now makes her annual salary in a month after launching an OnlyFans - which has allowed her to buy her first home at just 19.

Elsa Thora, now 20, decided to try her hand at private videos after struggling to land a job during lockdown when she finished her A levels. Previously earning £18k a year as a waitress, she claims she can now make up to £25k a month on the website.

Elsa, originally from Sweden, says she has boosted her subscription numbers by making funny videos on TikTok. And this has allowed her to purchase a three-bed, £200k home in Yorkshire, she says - with her eyes now set on property in London.

Elsa, who currently rents in the capital, said: "I was filling out all these application forms during lockdown and getting nowhere. "I decided to try OnlyFans in August 2020 and I didn't think it would work but it went amazing! Within a year, I was making 20K a month from my OnlyFans subscribers.

"I love making videos so started a TikTok channel for less risque content and every time a video goes viral, I see a surge of people subscribing to my OnlyFans. I love travelling and doing OnlyFans helps me pay for that. I bought my first house last year and it'll be totally paid off by next year. I have a lot of freedom now and can make my content wherever I go. I love what I do, I have no regrets."

SWNS/Elsa Thora

After finishing her A-Levels in 2020, Elsa struggled to find a job as the country repeatedly jumped in and out of lockdowns due to Covid. She landed a job as a waitress in a restaurant in London but was disappointed to only be earning £18,000 a year. With a passion for travel and the finer things in life, Elsa joined OnlyFans and couldn't believe how much success she had on the website.

Describing herself on the website as having 'bimbo blonde hair with big blue eyes, and a huge ass to match', Elsa advertises that subscribers to her OnlyFans can see photos and videos showing explicit sexual consent. Just one year after joining the website, Elsa says she was racking up around £20,000 a month from subscribers to her OnlyFans account.

She quickly learnt how to boost the number of subscribers she had by creating a TikTok account, running live feeds on the app where followers could send her 'gifts' - virtual presents that translate into money in her bank account. Followers can pay for coins on TikTok, with 100 coins setting you back just $1.29, and can then buy virtual gifts to send to content creators which turns into money deposited into their bank accounts.

Elsa said: "I can make good money on TikTok. I once made £100 by just doing a half an hour live feed where I answered questions from my followers. When a video of mine goes viral on TikTok, I see a massive surge in subscribers on my OnlyFans account. My videos on TikTok are less rude and explicit than on my OnlyFans, otherwise I'd get banned.

"I actually have two TikTok accounts so I don't get shadow-banned. I had three, but one account with 400k followers got banned - I was going to Thailand that day and I was so upset when I saw it had been deleted.

"I have to be careful with my content, so it's more just following the trends, using code words and not showing my body as much as I would on OnlyFans. I go live on TikTok nearly every day where I just chat to my followers and answer questions and then they can send me money or gifts.

"I use TikTok more to get my name out to people who would want to follow me on OnlyFans. That's where I make the real money, but TikTok helps me grow my subscribers, definitely."

Thanks to her clever use of TikTok, Elsa has seen the number of subscribers to her OnlyFans skyrocket over the past year and now has 1,500 fans subscribed to her page. She claims to make between £15,000 and £25,000 on OnlyFans every month and has no desire to get a job outside of her lucrative Internet career.





SWNS/ Elsa Thora

Last year, Elsa bought her first home - a three-bedroom house in Yorkshire worth £200,000 - at just 19 years old and is looking to buy in London next.

Elsa said: "I redid the kitchen and bedroom in the house recently which cost around £15,000 to do. I put down a £40,000 deposit on the house and now rent it out so it'll actually be paid off by next year.

"I definitely want to invest in more real estate. I want to buy in London next, but it's obviously a lot more expensive than Yorkshire. I was earning £18,000 a year as a waitress and now I make more than that in a month thanks to OnlyFans and TikTok.

"I have so much more freedom doing this, and I love that I can go anywhere I want. I love travelling and make content wherever I am - I've made content in hotels, on trains and planes, anywhere I am really. I might start a YouTube channel next but I'm really happy with how it's going. My friends are supportive and my family are fine with it - I have no regrets."

SWNS reporting by Charlotte Penketh-King

