An optical illusion featuring a hidden number which everyone is seeing differently is confusing social media.

Twitter user @benonwine posted the illusion of a black and white circle that shows hidden numbers which users can’t seem to agree on.

The zig-zag pattern of the circle tricks the eye into thinking the image is moving, and the Twitter user captioned the picture: "DO you see a number? If so, what number?"

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

The replies are varied, with one user commenting: “45 283...and what's the catch? Should I book an appointment with my GP?”

Another said: “I can only see 528. Does that mean anything about my eyesight?”

Another replied: “1528? What’s going on here?”

Another user shared what number you see may be down to how your eyes work.

He said: “I'm guessing the numbers you see depends on your 'contrast sensitivity' (different from what a standard eye measures).“It can be tested by opticians. Worth doing if you're struggling, as it can affect your ability to see at night, or in rain, fog, etc.”

According to the Vision Centre, “contrast sensitivity is the ability to distinguish between an object and the background behind it.

"Contrast sensitivity is different from visual acuity, which measures how clear your vision is at a given distance.”

Amidst the debate and theories, one user joked the number is the “number of parties Johnson has had since the first lockdown”.

What number do you see?

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.