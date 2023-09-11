Piers Morgan mercilessly mocked over awkward photo with Luis Rubiales

Piers Morgan has been heavily mocked for his awkward pose with Luis Rubiales as the disgraced president of the Spanish FA resigned on his show.

Rubiales drew strong criticism for kissing Spanish footballer Jenni Hermoso on the lips during the celebration of the women’s team’s World Cup win last month.

Despite the strong backlash, Rubiales claimed the kiss was consensual – a claim strongly refuted by Hermoso who filed a complaint with the national prosecutor’s office last week.

During an appearance on Piers Morgan’s TalkTV chat show Uncensored, Rubiales finally relented to calls for his resignation, saying: “I cannot continue my work”.

On X/Twitter, Morgan shared a photo of himself standing awkwardly next to the former Spanish footballer, and it has prompted some hilarious responses.

Morgan wrote: “Luis Rubiales flew to London today for a 2-hour interview with me in which he announced his resignation. It’s a raw, powerful, emotional conversation about THAT kiss, and crotch grab, which have made him the world’s most infamous man.”

“The way they’re standing makes them look like a Sky Sports graphic for a relegation-threatened teams strike partnership,” someone commented.

Another asked: “Why does Piers look constipated?”

Someone else said: “Y’know I have never been more inspired to fix my posture than after seeing this picture.”

“I don't know how to fully explain this but Morgan appears to have perfected the ‘I've s**t myself’ stance,” one X/Twitter user wrote.

During his interview on Morgan’s show, Rubilaes confirmed his resignation, saying: “My resignation? Yes, I’m going to, I cannot continue my work.”

He added: “I love so much my daughters, and they love me so much, I’m very happy and proud of them. My father, my daughters, I spoke with them, they know it’s not a question about me. They say to me, ‘Luis, now you have to focus on your dignity and continue your life, because you will do damage to people you love.’

“When somebody is not thinking only about themself, because I had to in these few weeks, it’s not only a question of me. It can affect third parties, it’s very important, this situation now, it’s the thing I have to do.”

