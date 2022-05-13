Warning: Spoilers ahead.



Quordle has become one of the most popular Wordle-inspired games on the web.

Launched just three months ago, the viral puzzle game has catapulted to success with a staggering two million players per day.

Quordle is essentially Wordle on steroids, with the opportunity to guess four words instead of one. The premise of the game gets easier after a few practices – though it's harder to maintain a streak.

You have nine chances to guess all four words. Each attempt populates all four grids.

If you're struggling with today's answers, indy100 is here to help.

Quordle

The answers for 13 May are:



Motel

Growl

Welch

Tumor

Didn't guess correctly? There are always these incredible Wordle alternatives to have a crack at.

