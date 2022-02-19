A 28-year-old man has sparked a backlash online after refusing to follow his girlfriend’s “intense” rules for living together.

On the ever-brilliant court of public opinion known as the ‘Am I The A**hole’ (AITA) subreddit, the user – known only as FBM1990 – complained on Thursday that it was “impossible to adjust when my girlfriend’s rules are this intense”.

“I get [the] no shoes in the apartment rule, but my girlfriend says no feet on the couch pillows; no sitting on the couch after the gym before having a shower; no leaving dishes in the sink; no leaving any food wrappers out; and the most annoying, no drinking straight from the carton.

“I get that the carton thing is rude in someone else’s house, but I live here, and I don’t get the rule considering my girlfriend and I make out so what does it matter,” he asked.

Is not as if personal hygiene is an important thing to maintain or anything – especially not in a global public health crisis, of course.

He continued: “I get that no food wrappers out can attract bugs, but I’ll throw them away within a day or so, why does it need to constantly look perfect when we hardly even have guests over and this is my one place in this world to just relax?

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

“We share rent, this is my home too, so I told her I’m not going to follow all these rules because I feel a prisoner in my own apartment. AITA [am I the a**hole]?”

According to the comments on the post, yes, FBM1990, yes you are.

“YTA [You’re the a**hole]. No dishes in the sink might be slightly annoying if you’re tired or in a rush but the rest are pretty standard ‘don’t be disgusting’ rules … You don’t seem very compatible domestically,” wrote one.

Another added: “All of these rules are basic hygiene and to keep your house from stinking and getting pests. I’m sorry you got accustomed to living like a slob, but you need to get unaccustomed real quick.”

“‘This is my one place in this world to just relax’. This is also her place to relax as well, and she deserves to have a clean apartment. YTA,” commented a third.

Ironically, for a man who wants to leave things a little dirty, the Reddit forum was pretty clear in terms of an answer to his question.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.