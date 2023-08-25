Is the September 1st general strike on TikTok real?

Avid TikTokers may have recently found themselves in a rabbit hole about a so-called strike expected to happen on 1 September – but what is it all about?

In recent clips taking over the platform, many Americans have suggested going on a "General Strike" against a range of economic struggles including overpriced rent, working conditions and grocery costs.

One of the original TikTok clips came from user @queenpettylex, who vented her frustrations about the current climate and the US government. She went on to suggest a strike could be the answer – and her clip blew up.

"Don't nobody show up to damn work," she yelled. "They can't fire everybody. Stop paying these damn bills, we can't afford to pay the motherf***ers anyway, so why the f*** are we paying them?

"The people need to wake up and realise we've got the power in our hands," she continued. "We'll shut this s*** down."

The TikToker later followed up with a clip encouraging so-called participants to stand outside news stations across the nation and sing in solidarity.

The comments were flooded with thousands of fellow TikTokers seemingly on board, with one writing: "Damn right!!!! Let’s f***ing strike… the rich elites will starve without we the people!"

Another wrote: "Reminds me of the scene from A Bugs Life… where the grasshoppers state that if the ants ever stand up and realize they outnumber them it’ll be anarchy."

The clip racked up over three million views, with more clips jumping on the bandwagon.

Despite some TikTok users showing their support for the proposed strike (which is not organised by an official organisation) some are sceptical about its credibility.

One TikToker shared a six minute breakdown of concerns, including that "everyone's demands seem different and weird," and that the overall concept seems "confusing."

He managed to locate a website, seemingly linked to the "General Strike" which remains rather vague.

"Specific demands will come from leaders and experts of existing fights for racial, economic, gender and environmental justice," the website read, to which the TikToker said: "You're telling me I'm not allowed to know who's organising this thing?"





Another TikToker @crutches_and_spice said that while they are in support of a strike, "these one-day strikes should not be considered one-day strikes."





She continued: "They should be considered practice runs [for] making sure you have every single thing in place that you need for the longer strike."

A third person called the proposed plan "poorly planned, poorly executed, and poorly shared," with lack of direction or safeguarding.

