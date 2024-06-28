Aussie claims this is where all the single men are 'hiding'

A woman from Australia believes she has the answer to where all the single men are hiding.

Self-described 'ADHD bestie' and TikToker Tessa Snow turned to the platform to share her struggles relating to dating in Australia.

Tessa has been on and off dating for five years, and has urged fellow singletons to "never fret" for this one reason.

"If you’re struggling in dating right now, don’t worry, never fret, because the love of your life is probably just over in Europe right now, having the time of their life, and they don’t know you exist yet," she joked.

Tessa went on to suggest that she'd chosen a "terrible" time to join the dating as everyone is seemingly in Europe on annual leave.





@tessa_snoww I’ve picked a terrible time to end my gap year off dating Happy Winter! #dating #europe #neurodivergent #advice #gap #year #life #hack #humor

"The dating pool is very small as lots of men are off gallivanting around Europe right now or are heading there over the next few weeks," she told AU News.

"So I may match and banter with someone, but they are heading to Europe. I’d rather them have the time of their life and revisit it when they are home. Or I am hesitant to continue to chat with them," Tessa added.

It didn't take long for her comments to be flooded with fellow Aussie singles, with one writing: "I love this optimism!!! But yeah… I'm staying home looking awkwardly at every man who is smiling at me!"

"I fear mine lives over in Europe, so I should go over there right," another joked.

Meanwhile, one man chimed in: "Although, those are the single men who have MONEY. For the single men that remain here at home, we’re single, just not capable of spending too much money on a date, unfortunately."

