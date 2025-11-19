Solar-powered webcam set up to livestream England’s largest grey seal colony

A solar-powered webcam has been set up to livestream England’s largest colony of grey seals.

The National Trust said the camera, first trialled last year, has been discreetly installed in the dunes at Blakeney Point in Norfolk.

It is set to film until early January when the last pups are expected to be born.

Edward Stubbings, the National Trust’s area ranger for Blakeney Point, said: “Last year we trialled the seal camera for the first time and had some great feedback from those who viewed the livestream, as watching the seals can be both fascinating and relaxing.

“Some of the highlights included a live seal birth, cows suckling their pups and bulls vying for dominance and the chance to mate with the females.”

A grey seal with a young pup at Blakeney Point early in this year’s pupping season (National Trust Images/Hanne Siebers/PA)

The number of seal pups born there has increased more than five-fold from 1,614 in 2013 to 8,946 in 2023 – the most recent available figure.

The size of the colony means manual counts are no longer practical or safe and seal numbers have been recorded by an aerial survey every other year since 2014.

Scientists from the University of St Andrews use aircraft and computer modelling to produce estimated numbers, classifying seal pups according to what stage of moulting they have reached.

Mr Stubbings said: “We’re really proud to look after the largest seal colony in England.

“The growth in numbers is, in part, down to Blakeney Point offering a vast expanse of gently sloping beach, which makes it an easy place for the seals to haul out.

“The point’s sand dunes offer the seals and their pups plenty of protection from the elements if the weather turns nasty.

“And the colony undoubtedly benefits from the point’s remoteness and the lack of disturbance from people and dogs.”

A grey seal cow feeding one of the first of this year’s pups on Blakeney Point (National Trust/Richard Steer/PA)

He said Blakeney Point was an “incredible sight during the pupping season, with seals and pups filling up the beach as far as the eye can see”.

He said the “only responsible ways to view this spectacular wildlife event are by taking one of the seal boat trips from Morston Quay or via our live webcam”.

A cordon is maintained during pupping season to prevent disturbance to the seals and dogs are not allowed on the point.

Dr Debbie Russell, deputy director of the sea mammal research unit at the University of St Andrews, part of its School of Biology, said the UK hosts almost 40% of grey seals and is “of key importance”.

“Following unprecedented increases, Blakeney is now one of the biggest grey seal colonies in the UK; incredibly over 10% of pups born in the UK are born there,” she said.

She added that a further aerial survey will be carried out at Blakeney this year to see if grey seal numbers have continued to increase while researchers are also seeking to understand why harbour seal numbers have been declining.

To watch the live grey seal cam, visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/blakeney/seal-cam