The USA women’s hockey team declined an invitation from President Donald Trump , which comes following his “misogynistic” mocking going viral. And, they got a much better invite afterwards.

At this year’s Winter Olympics, both the women’s and men’s ice hockey teams won their respective finals to take home gold for the USA – a feat which should have been the centre of attention.

However, focus from their achievement shifted after a phone call Trump made to the men’s team in the locker room, in which he regretfully joked with them that he would also “have” to invite the women’s team to the White House or else face impeachment.

Now, the women’s team has formally declined Trump’s invitation to the White House and State of the Union address – and people couldn’t be happier.

In a statement, per NBC News , the team said: “We are sincerely grateful for the invitation extended to our gold medal-winning US Women’s Hockey Team and deeply appreciate the recognition of their extraordinary achievement.”

They continued: “Due to the timing and previously scheduled academic and professional commitments following the Games, the athletes are unable to participate.”

Gavin Newsom wrote: “Another win for the U.S. Women’s Hockey team.”

“GOD I love women,” said another.

One person declared: “Queen behavior.”

Not only did the women’s team reject Trump’s invitation, but they reportedly accepted another invite from American rapper Flavor Flav, a long-time supporter of women’s sports, to party with him in Las Vegas.

“If the USA Women’s Hockey team wants a real celebration and invite, I’ll host them in Las Vegas. Do some nice dinners and shows and good times. I’m sure I can get a hotel and airline to help me out here and celebrate these women for real for real,” he posted on X/Twitter.

He followed through on his word and posted a screenshot of the formal invitation he had sent, which he later confirmed in an Instagram comment was accepted.

“Yeah I mean if I’m picking between celebrating a gold medal at the White House or with Flavor Flav in Vegas, the answer is always gonna be Vegas,” someone commented.

