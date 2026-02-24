Trump's approval ratings hit a record low – and not even Fox News can deny it

Donald Trump ’s approval ratings have hit an all-time low at a pivotal moment in his presidency as analysts suggest he’s “never been weaker”.

Despite what the Trump administration and its allies would have you believe, the approval ratings of the US president have never been lower as the country heads towards the mid-term elections.

Ahead of the State of the Union (SOTU) address – a president’s annual message about the current condition of the nation – polling suggests Trump is currently in a bad place.

CNN journalist Harry Enten borrowed some words from former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair to describe Trump’s performance as “weak, weak, weak”.

“Trump’s net approval rating – look at all the pre-SOTU polls … Look at that, negative 27 points. My goodness gracious. The snow is up to the knees here in New York City and Trump seems to be well underneath it at this point.

“Compare that to where he was in 2020, 2019 and 2018 in term one going into those State of the Unions: minus 10, way lower now, minus 15, way lower now, minus 15, way lower now.

“The bottom line is Donald Trump has never been weaker going into a State of the Union address according to our CNN polling than he is right now. And weaker by a considerable amount.”

The polls are so bad that it seems not even Fox News, a well-known pro-Trump outlet, can deny it.

A Fox Business broadcast reported a Washington Post stat that Trump’s disapproval stands at 60 per cent, ahead of the State of the Union. Allegedly 39 per cent approved.

Despite the terrible polling, Trump continues to claim that things aren’t as bad as they seem from multiple sources.

During a speech, he alluded to his bad poll numbers. “It just amazes me that there is not more support out there, it’s just… We actually have a silent support. I think it’s silent,” he claimed.

“Ah yes, the notoriously shy and quiet Trump supporters,” someone mocked in response.

Another claimed: “Sure. Polls are horrible but ‘we have a silent support’. When midterms arrive, Trump will realize how silent his support is.”

