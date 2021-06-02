Ex-Starbucks worker reveals the ingenious secret way that baristas punish rude customers

A TikTok user who claims to be a former Starbucks employee admitted to giving rude and obnoxious customers decaf coffee if he “felt like it”—and people have strong opinions.

The TikToker, who goes by @dolltin on the platform, shared his two cents with his 38,100 followers.

He was responding to another barista’s video, which said some staff give customers decaf espresso to start their day if they don’t like them. He stitched her video to verify that claim.

@dolltin stitched a video to verify the decaf claim (Photo courtesy of @dolltin/TikTok)

”It’s 100 per cent true,” he begins. “I worked at Starbucks for two years;I decaf-ed so many rude people,” he continued.

He even said he would decaf someone if they ordered a croissant and pronounced it a certain way.

Naturally, people had different reactions to his admission. Some believe that this was justifiable because of the way food workers are treated at times.

“Some of y’all have never worked fast food or retail and it shows. I probably would have done the same,” one said.

Some were a little on the fence about the situation, mentioning that it’s a job, so there is no need for pettiness.

“Smh, just do your job bro,” wrote a commenter.

“Don’t work in restaurants if you’re going to mess with people’s food,” said another.

Another had a health concern: “Question: when people ask for decaf, do they always get it? I have a heart condition and [I] am afraid to buy because I might be given caffeine.”

Other commenters pointed out that this is common for people in service industries to do.

In a subsequent video, he clarified that he wouldn’t discriminate against people with a French accent, but working in Florida, he had an issue with non-French speakers trying to pronounce croissants as if they were French.

A third video also seemed to contradict his previous sentiments that he wouldn’t just decaf anybody before saying, “Yeah, I would do it like randomly if I could tell you were sh***y.”

He then says if you are genuinely a nice person, then you have nothing to worry about.