The newly-released trailer for The Marvels is flooded with almost half a million dislikes in just three days by trolls.

Marvel Entertainment’s new film, due to be released on 10 November this year, sees Brie Larson reprise her role as Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, but it seems some fans of the MCU are unimpressed.

The 2-minute teaser trailer posted on YouTube features the likes of Samuel L. Jackson and Iman Vellani, as well as the trademark action you would expect from a Marvel movie.

But, the female-fronted film has already been sabotaged by internet trolls who have hit the dislike button in their droves.

The YouTube video racked up 15 million views but has also received 455,000 dislikes at the time of writing, surpassing the number of likes by 15,000.

It is believed it is down to a minority of MCU fans that have a bizarre disliking of Larson, who plays one of the leads in this movie.

Some fans in the comments showed their misogyny, calling the film “woke” simply for centering female heroes as leads.

According to The Direct, one user wrote: “With great wokeness comes great brokeness and fatigue.”

Someone else said: “Barely made it through the trailer. Can’t wait for the reviews when it flops, it will be hilarious.”

A similar scenario unfolded in 2019 ahead of the release of her title film Captain Marvel, when fans left negative reviews of the movie on Rotten Tomatoes, bringing its overall average down.

