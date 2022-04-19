Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are convinced that Thor is gay following the release of a new trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder.

On Monday, Marvel Studios took to their official Twitter to share the preview where the God of Thunder (played by Chris Hemsworth) can be seen giving Star-Lord ( played by Chris Pratt) a lingering look that many people thought was a testament to the character's sexuality.

Star-Lord tells him: "You ever feel lost? Just look into the eyes of the people that you love."

The celestial human-hybrid and leader of the Guardians was looking back at his crew when he said this as Thor comically moves his head to be directly in Star-Lord's sight.

Star-Lord also moves his head and says, "Not me."

Awkwardly chuckling to himself, Thor hilariously responds: "What? Just listening," before looking away from Star-Lord.



People on Twitter took to the platform to share their sentiments on the video.

"THOR IS GAY !!!!!!!! WE WON," one declared.

" Anyone saying Thor isn't gay is in homophobic denial," another added.

Someone else who expressed their gratitude to Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi wrote: "Taika makes thor gay, and I thank him for that."

At the beginning of the trailer, Thor can be seen running through Asgard as a little kid, which then transitions to teenage and adult years before he is seen taking a stroll through fire.

He then plants Stormbreaker, into the ground as he can be heard saying the following: "These hands were once used for battle. Now they're but humble tools for peace. I need to figure out exactly who I am."

Thor could then be seen meditating as 'Sweet Child O'Mine' by Guns N' Roses begins playing in the background.

He then also seems to do away with his life of battle and saving the universe and instead is shown venturing out on quests and helping to build up the new Asgard.

In another interesting scene of the clip, Thor is seen on a pirate ship and appears to kiss an unknown blue-haired woman, indicating that he has moved on from Jane Foster (played by Oscar-winner Natalie Portman).

However, Jane does appear at the very end of the trailer in full armour as Thor's iconic hammer - called Mjölnir - could be seen flying into her hands.

Thor, who was in battle, stopped what he was doing and looked shocked as he stared at the superhero and long-lost love before him.

Portman has not starred in a Marvel Cinematic Universe film since 2013, despite her brief feature in Avengers: Endgame in 2019.

Elsewhere, Tessa Thompson's character Valkyrie was also shown briefly appearing in a suit and seemingly bored with her new life on Earth.

Thor: Love And Thunder is slated to hit US theaters on July 8, 2022.

