TikTok doctor Dr Anthony Youn has shared the results of a study that apparently reveals how to live up to 13 years longer by making simple dietary changes.

Referring to the findings from the research article published in PLOS Medicine, Dr Youn shared the top six tips that could add over a decade to your life.

Swap out refined grains for whole grains: Swap out white rice and white pasta for buckwheat, oatmeal, and brown rice. Eat more legumes: Incorporate more beans, peas and lentils into your recipes to add more plant-based protein and fibre to your diet. Eat less red meat and processed meat: Ditch the bacon and sausage combos. Eat more nuts and seeds: These snacks are a healthy source of fat and protein. Drink less sugary drinks: Ditch the soda pop. Your teeth will thank you, too. Eat more fish: Get your fix of healthy omega fats by adding more fish to your dinner plate.

@tonyyounmd How to live 13 years longer! #study #nutrition #foodismedicine #diet #healthydiet

Dr Youn pointed out that the authors of the study did not distinguish between the quality of the meat referenced in the article, and said he believes there is a difference between grass-fed beef and wild-caught fish versus the conventional alternative.

In the comments, he added: “Some other recommendations from this study: eat more fruits and vegetables and reduce consumption of dairy. Good things!

“In regards to whole grains- many people don’t do well with gluten, so reducing wheat can help many people feel healthier.”

Since the video was uploaded six days ago, it has amassed 250,000 views, 32,000 likes, and 700 comments.

Some viewers joked about the tips, with one quipping: “I'm not trying to live in a capitalist hellscape longer bring on the processed foods.”

Another viewer asked: “Doesn’t being in love help you live longer too?”

The doctor replied: “I think so!”

Well, there you have it - here’s your excuse to take a date for a romantic meal (which has lots of legumes, complex carbs, and fish of course).

Doctor’s orders, after all.

