YouTuber suffers gruesome arm break during live stream

Anything can go wrong during a live stream. And while some streamers intentionally bend the rules for views, other incidents are completely unexpected.

Take the recent episode of the Pitchside podcast by YouTubers Reev, Theo Baker, and Tom Garratt. Theo and Tom had an arm wrestling match during the stream ahead of watching Newcastle United vs Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday.

What was supposed to be a bit of fun took a horrific turn when Tom's arm snapped.

"Oh f**k," he said, completely stunned.

The Pitchside co-hosts were equally as mortified and went for help.

Chris Dixon a guest on the show, later turned to Twitter to update fans on Tom's condition.

"Quite an achievement to make the worst sound ever heard on Pitchside with Theo’s football opinions. Tom is okay, in A&E now," he posted.

Theo also followed suit with a photo of Tom in the hospital, writing: "Hi guys, Tom's had his X-ray and has broken his humerus. He says anything for the content!"

Fans turned to Twitter to send Tom their best wishes, while others commented on the disaster.

"This is why I can’t even watch an arm wrestle anymore I feel sick," one person wrote, while another added: "Getting your arm snapped by Theo Baker has to be a new low."

"I seriously hope he’s alright," one fan responded on Twitter. "That looked and sounded mad painful. However… Having your arm broken by Theo Baker of all people is not something you’re gonna live down any time soon."

A fourth added: "Honestly don’t understand how people see this happen and ever arm wrestle again."

