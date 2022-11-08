Let’s be honest, we all occasionally dream of sacking off work and spending the day in bed, but, alas we’ve got to make a living.

That is unless you reckon you can find others who’ll be willing to pay your way.

This seemed to be the ambition of one young TikTok influencer who, in a recent post, announced that she was “too pretty” to work.

In the clip titled “not my thing” Lucy Welcher looks straight at the camera and says brazenly: “I do not want to work for the rest of my life. Does it look like I want to get up at 6am every f**king day for the next 60 years?”

She then ends her brief monologue: “No. I’m too pretty for that.”

Fellow TikTokers were left aghast at her apparent braggadocio, with scores piling in to condemn her attitude.

“Try waking up at 4am everyday working 60 hours a week,” one commentator wrote.

“Too pretty? How about trying to be an adult instead of a privileged princess expecting life to be handed to you,” fumed a second.

But others celebrated Welcher’s approach, with one writing: “I love the way [you] think.”

“This is exactly how I feel,” commented another, while a third added: “Girl sameeeee.”

Meanwhile, others wondered whether there was more to her grand self-assessment than met the eye.

“Is this supposed to be a joke?” one asked.

Finally, Welcher couldn’t resist responding to one critic who wrote: “Wild, all these women want to be equal, but not do anything other than sit there and look pretty.”

Clearing up her stance, but not ending the steam of comments, she replied: “[You are] so mad and it’s a joke.”

At least she’s earnt herself the job title of successful provocateur.

