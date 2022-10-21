Ukraine has responded to the departure of Liz Truss by sharing a bizarre Boris Johnson meme, and it’s sparked a big reaction online.

The meme compares the former PM to the title character from Better Call Saul and seems to show support for Johnson.

Truss resigned on Thursday after just 45 days in the job in order to make way for the third prime minister in just eight weeks, sparking calls for a general election.

The announcement prompted a whole lot of reaction, not least from the official twitter account of Ukraine.

A now-deleted tweet from the account shows Better Call Saul actor Bob Odenkirk holding a Johnson mask and features the caption: "Better Call Boris."

The strange meme was shared by the official twitter account for Ukraine Getty/Ukraine

Johnson remains popular in Ukraine, after president Volodymyr Zelensky heaped praise on his “true friend” and ally, expressing his gratitude to Johnson as he was leaving office.

The post has now been deleted, but not before prompting a backlash.

The image was shared in a since-deleted tweet Ukraine

Irish journalist Andrew Quinn was one of the social media users to hit out at the post, writing: "Absolutely disgraceful. A real slap in the face to all of the people in the UK who have supported Ukraine and welcomed Ukrainian refugees into their homes. Such an ill advised Tweet. Disgusting."

Steve Peers, a law professor at the University of Essex, also added: "Have you considered not commenting on other countries' political processes - with a view to not alienating your broad base of support, and because you simply don't understand what's going on there?”

It's been reported that Johnson wants to run to replace Liz Truss in No 10. The former prime minister still faces an inquiry into whether he lied to parliament in the Partygate scandal.

It comes after Truss ends her time in Number 10 and becomes the shortest-serving prime minister in British history.

It also seems the UK has become a political laughing stock for the rest of the world after US TV host Jim Cramer called the UK "a giant clown show" on Squawk on the Street.

