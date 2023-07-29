Terrifying unidentified desert creature spotted in the background of viral video

If you spend long enough on TikTok you'll find yourself tumbling down a rabbit hole of weirdness and otherworldly stuff that you never knew existed but are probably fascinated by now.

For instance, do you remember in 2020 when all those strange monoliths began appearing in deserts across the United States for no obvious reason?

Well, a video has reemerged of that phenomenon revealing something far more sinister than we could have ever anticipated.

On the TikTok account @the_paranormal_chic, a video shows a group of three young people who have been on a road trip to see one of the monoliths in the desert.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

The person filming the experience complains that they have driven 15 hours to see the sculpture only to discover that it is no longer there.

However, disturbingly in the background of the shot appears to be some sort of unidentified creature hiding in the rocks, complete with bulging eyes and large sharp teeth. The creature can also be seen to be moving what looks like arms or possibly tentacles around.

@the_paranormal_chic Skinwalker or Unidentified Creature caught on camera? #skinwalker #unidentified #creature #theparanormalchic #paranormal #paranormaltiktok #supernatural #skinwalkerranch #monolith #utah #unexplained #monster #supernatural #caughtoncamera #creepy #fyp





The caption for the video asks if the creature is possibly a 'skinwalker' but people in the comments had different ideas.

One person wrote: "Is a demon, just that you can't see it in the flesh..."

Another said: "Looks like a big spider an the white part is markings on it to make it look like something it's not."

A third wrote: "Maam that's a VELOCIRAPTOR!!!"

Some questioned why one of the women in the video was laughing suggesting that the whole thing was a prank. The Paranormal Chic responded by saying: "I think she was laughing at him because they drove 15hrs and didn’t get to see it."

What do you think was going on? An elaborate prank or a disturbing creature lurking in the darkness?

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.