Every US state's favourite Christmas dessert - mapped

Once November and December come around, it’s safe to say that the holiday spirit is in the air.



With most eventful holidays, you’re probably chowing down on some scrumptious savoury turkey, chicken, and casserole dishes.

You also may save a little extra room for dessert to complete the whole meal.

And in the US, every state has its own sought-after Christmas dessert, according to a study initiated by Zippia.

Using results from Google Search Trends, the company was able to zero-in on what sweet treats people can’t get enough.

What are the most popular treats for people to eat during Christmas in the US?

Credit: ZIPPIA.COM

As evidenced in the map, eleven states (Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Michigan, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, and Hawaii) love cheesecake.

Pennsylvanians also happen to like gingerbread cheesecake and Hawaiians Oreo cheesecake.

Four states (Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, and Tennessee) love a good pudding ( cake-like) treat.

The classic holiday peppermint flavour can also bee seen in the form of peppermint bark in Oregon, peppermint chocolate chip cookies in California and Texas, peppermint kiss cookies in Minnesota, and York Peppermint Patties in Nebraska.

Gingerbread-flavoured cookies and cakes are loved in five states, including Colorado, Maryland and New Hampshire.

Additionally, some unexpected Christmas treats that made the list include Jolly Ranchers in Utah, MMs in Alaska, Oreo balls in Iowa, and Skittles in Washington state.

It’s safe to say that no matter the sweet tooth, there’s a dessert for anyone during the holiday season.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.