CNN apparently has a secret tape that will play once the world ends.

CNN founder Ted Turner has reportedly said that the 24-hour news channel won’t stop broadcasting “until the world ends”.

He’s quoted in Jalopnikas saying: “We'll be on, and we will cover the end of the world, live, and that will be our last event.

“We'll play the National Anthem only one time, on the first of June [the day CNN launched], and when the end of the world comes, we'll play Nearer My God To Thee before we sign off.”

According to Jalopnik’s report, a CNN employee will play the video - appropriately named TURNER DOOMSDAY VIDEO - when the end is nigh.

An unnamed source leaked a copy of the supposed video to the news outlet but the writer, Michael Ballaban, claims he saw it for himself while he was an intern with CNN in 2009.

Turner Doomsday Video www.youtube.com

Ballaban wrote: “This is the way the world ends, not with a bang, not with a whimper, but with one melancholy little band, and a quick fade to black.”

Although the video first went viral back in 2015, renewed interest has been garnered after news of the clip was circulated on TikTok.

Despite there being a number of times over the last few decades that people thought the end of the world was imminent, the clip has remained shelved, thankfully. Not a tape we’d fancy seeing, to be honest.

