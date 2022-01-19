The Conversation (0)
CTV
A hilarious nine-year-old perfectly summed up Toronto's reaction to a blizzard on Monday (yesterday).
Carter Trozzolo has become a viral success for repeatedly expressing his exhaustion after shovelling the sidewalks and driveways of his and surrounding neighbourhood homes after his school was shut due to the snowy conditions.
"I really wish I was in school right now," the “exhausted” nine-year-old tells a CTV News reporter between repeated sighs.
The Canadian schoolboy said he spent his day off clearing snow from the yards of "neighbours, friends, probably people I don't even know,".
"I'm tired," the visibly fed-up boy adds.
