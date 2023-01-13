'This one hurts' - tributes paid to dead TikTok food star Waffler69

Tributes are being paid to TikTok star Waffler69, best known for his viral food videos, who has died aged 33 after suffering a heart attack.
Taylor Brice LeJeune reportedly died on Wednesday, according to TMZ, with his brother Clayton, a fellow TikToker going under the name of Claydorm, adding that his sibling had suffered a 'presumed heart attack' before being rushed to a hospital in Louisiana.
Clayton later posted a video after his brother had passed away, telling his fans to: "Please keep his legacy alive, watch his content that he does have out."
Waffler69 had more than one million followers on TikTok with many of his videos revolving around him eating huge amounts of food ranging from octopus spaghetti and even cereal from the 90s.
Combined with his Instagram and YouTube accounts Waffler69 had been making content for the last 16 years and left behind a legacy of fun and bubbly videos that made him one of the most loved people on social media.
Following his untimely death fans have been paying their tributes to the influencer.
\u201c#waffler69 REST IN PEACE\ud83e\udd72\ud83e\udd72\ud83e\udd72\u201d— Jeremiah C.F. Knight (@Jeremiah C.F. Knight) 1673550555
\u201cOur interview with Waffler69 is now our most watched episode on @YouTube as of today. Here\u2019s a sneak peak of myself pulling a page out of his book by sampling some Dr. Pepper Cotton Candy and gave him my opinion on how it was. I even air fried some Twinkies tonight for him \ud83d\udd4a\ufe0f\u201d— Marcus \ud83d\udc3a\u269c\ufe0f (@Marcus \ud83d\udc3a\u269c\ufe0f) 1673575806
\u201cRest in peace to an amazing creator and beautiful soul \ud83d\udd4a\ufe0f\u2764\ufe0f\n\nTaylor, aka waffler69 was someone I watched for a long, long time on TikTok and has passed away suddenly according to close family \n\nDamn this one hurts. Lost a good one.\u201d— Blockchain Boy (@Blockchain Boy) 1673537598
\u201cGut wrenching to hear that the legend Waffler69 passed away last night. Can\u2019t get over it\u201d— Jordan (@Jordan) 1673547972
\u201cWe are saddened to learn of the passing of former guest and good friend Taylor, better known on TikTok as Waffler69. \n\nWe extend our condolences to Taylor\u2019s family. Thank you for the kindness and endless laughs you brought to our show. We will never forget you. \ud83d\udd4a\ufe0f\u201d— World Elite Podcast (@World Elite Podcast) 1673554297
\u201cHard to get bummed when content creators pass because they\u2019re people you just see online but waffler69 is an exception. Such a great spirit. Rest easy dude.\u201d— Sergio B (@Sergio B) 1673544757
A GoFundMe has been set up to help cover the costs of Taylor's funeral.
