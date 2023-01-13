'This one hurts' - tributes paid to dead TikTok food star Waffler69

Tributes are being paid to TikTok star Waffler69, best known for his viral food videos, who has died aged 33 after suffering a heart attack.

Taylor Brice LeJeune reportedly died on Wednesday, according to TMZ, with his brother Clayton, a fellow TikToker going under the name of Claydorm, adding that his sibling had suffered a 'presumed heart attack' before being rushed to a hospital in Louisiana.

Clayton later posted a video after his brother had passed away, telling his fans to: "Please keep his legacy alive, watch his content that he does have out."

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter



Waffler69 had more than one million followers on TikTok with many of his videos revolving around him eating huge amounts of food ranging from octopus spaghetti and even cereal from the 90s.

Combined with his Instagram and YouTube accounts Waffler69 had been making content for the last 16 years and left behind a legacy of fun and bubbly videos that made him one of the most loved people on social media.

Following his untimely death fans have been paying their tributes to the influencer.





























A GoFundMe has been set up to help cover the costs of Taylor's funeral.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.