Jasmine Crockett rips into Melania Trump over getting 'Einstein Visa'

Jasmine Crockett didn't hold back in her criticism first lady Melania Trump and how she obtained an "Enstein visa" to live in the US, given the Trump administration's recent (and controversial) immigration crackdowns.

The Texas Democratic representative made her argument as the "Restoring Integrity and Security to the Visa Process,” hearing on Wednesday (June 25) where she declared "the idea that Trump and my Republican colleagues want to restore integrity and security in the visa process is actually a joke.”

She then questioned why Republicans have failed to mention "the lack of integrity when it comes to the president’s family’s visas" as she the took aim at the first lady and gave details about her EB-1 visa.

“Let me tell you how you receive an Einstein visa,” Crockett began.

Forbers Breaking News

“You’re supposed to have some sort of significant achievement, like being awarded a Nobel Peace Prize or a Pulitzer, being an Olympic medalist, or having other sustained extraordinary abilities and success in sciences, arts, education, business, or athletics."

She continued, “Last time I checked the first lady had none of those accolades under her belt.”

“Melania, the first lady, a model – and when I say model, I’m not talking about Tyra Banks, Cindy Crawford or Naomi Campbell-level – applied for and was given an EB1 visa,” the congresswoman continued.

“It doesn’t take an Einstein to see that the math ain’t mathin’ here," the 44-year-old quipped.

In response, Libertarian Cato Institute analyst Alex Nowrasteh cracked a joke about the first lady's marriage to the president.

“Not everybody could marry Donald Trump and I think that’s quite an achievement, so I think she deserves credit for that,” he jested and then remarked “Nobody up here could have done it.”

To which Crockett laughed. “You sure are right,” she said, and added “I couldn’t do it.”

Melania moved to New York on her EB-1 visa after meeting Trump in the city's Kit Kat Club, and she would later become a US citizen in 2006.

Elsewhere, Jasmine Crockett calls Trump's 'Big Beautiful Bill' reverse Robin Hood, and Rep Jasmine Crockett plays game of 'Trump or trans?'

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.