GTA 6 LIVE: Game being available to download causes fan meltdown

Fresh new GTA 6 details, theories and speculation keep circulating online after Rockstar Games released trailer 2.

The latest trailer had the biggest video launch in history, with more than 475 million views in its first 24 hours across all platforms.

Along with it, the studio also released loads of new screenshots, fresh artwork from the game and updated its website.

This all comes after Rockstar Games announced the game was delayed from Autumn 2025 and was given a specific release date of 26 May 2026.

Game being available to download causes fan meltdown GTA 6 being available to download after being Wishlisted through the Xbox Store has got fans excited at the startup screen. There's a placeholder that can be downloaded that's said to be around 328MB in size. When opened, it loads up the most recent artwork for GTA 6 before going back to the home screen. It's not much but offers a glimpse as to how the game is likely to load up when it becomes available.

Rockstar hiring for Marketing Localisation QAs It's been spotted online that Rockstar is hiring for Marketing Localisation QAs. Marketing localisation refers to adapting the game to a specific location and culture by translating it and making sure it is culturally relevant and appropriate.

Driving camera discussion from GTA6 Redditors in the GTA 6 Subreddit are discussing whether they'd preferred a centred driving camera like in GTA 5 or one that's slightly to the side like in GTA 4. Rude-Visit-8821 said: "Centre for sure." Sunimo1207 said: "Centred and high. Always hate when driving in games has the camera so low that the car is blocking the road in front of you. I basically always drive while holding the right stick down to keep the camera up / prevent it from returning down." crazyjackblox said: "For those of you who are curious: GTA 4 centres its camera around the players at all times which is why it's off to the side, while GTA 5's camera shifts to the vehicle. Red Dead Redemption 2’s camera also shifts to the horse rather than the player, so it will likely be similar in GTA 6."

GTA Online update Rockstar Games has posted its weekly update for GTA Online. It said: "The Overflod Suzume supercar - now unleashed upon the general GTA Online populace in all its glory. Grab one from Legendary Motorsport. GTA+ Members can claim it for free through July 16." Players can earn double GTA$ and RP on the new Higgins Helitours Money Laundering Missions. Plus, players earn some extra cash in all-new Safeguard Deliveries - moving high-value goods across the city on behalf of paying clients.

Fresh online mode details 'leaked' online New details about the expected GTA 6 online mode have been 'leaked' online, as spotted by X / Twitter user @GTAVI_Countdown. Fravillys is a former Rockstar Mag chief editor who is understood to have previously revealed exclusive details about the RAGE engine and recently penned an article claiming three story ideas were scrapped by Take-Two. And now Fravillys has written a piece containing alleged information about the expected online mode in GTA 6. Fravillys wrote in a translated article: "According to an inside source, the upcoming multiplayer game, codenamed 'GTA6MP', is currently at an advanced stage, much more so than it was during the original GTA Online, which was developed between 2008 and 2013. "One of the most significant advances would be the ability to perform free-roam multiplayer activities with players from different sessions, without ever having to leave your own environment or experience loading times. "The next version of GTA Online is said to be aiming for a seamless and immersive gaming experience, with the ambition of reaching up to 96 simultaneous players per session. However, according to my latest information, this figure is currently limited to 64 players." None of this has been confirmed by Rockstar.

Xbox Wishlist reaction from GTA6 Redditors in the GTA 6 Subreddit have been reacting to the game being made available to Wishlist on Xbox. beezy604 said: "I wonder why it took so long for Xbox to get it after PlayStation, it's been a month." DrehLives said: "It lets me download and launch it but then it tells me I don't own the game." ericmcdonough0 said: "Can't wait to preorder." itzznotac said: "Took long enough." BPinkInYourArea150 said: "If you have the Xbox app you can 'download' 300MB of whatever it is onto your Xbox. Obviously not the actual game but looks pretty cool sitting there in the list of your games!!"

Game finally available to Wishlist on Xbox - and startup screen looks great GTA 6 is finally available to Wishlist on Xbox and its current startup screen looks fantastic. The game has been available to Wishlist on PS Store for a number of weeks now and it's only just made its way over to Xbox. X / Twitter account @GTAonlineNews posted a video of what happens when trying to open the placeholder file. The artwork for the game appears full screen before reverting the player back to the previous screen. The startup screen is of course subject to change but it gives a glimpse of what to expect when starting up GTA 6 for the first time.

Yet another Vice City easter egg spotted from GTA6 Another Vice City easter egg has been spotted in the media Rockstar has released for GTA 6 of a dancer performing the classic Vice City dance. It was posted by realebonyb in the GTA 6 Subreddit and fans have enjoyed the find. DogNew4920 said: "OMG... A post that is actually unique and has effort put into it... Imma frame this on my wall. Actually never noticed this before, or anyone say it." fatiha19 said: "Great one! I hope there [are] more classic Vice City or Tommy Vercetti easter eggs." Fit-Joke-3899 said: "Insane catch OP."

How game will start from GTA6 Redditors have been discussing how GTA 6 will start given that both GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 start in Winter. Kamil210s sparked the discussion in the GTA 6 Subreddit. AnotherManOfEden said: "It's South Florida, so Winter just means 'really pleasant weather'." ChefCiege said: "Hurricane season maybe? Show off dynamic weather systems off the bat." SweetToot said: "Liberty City in Winter would be look like noir movie."

GTA 5 trio all want to return in Rockstar's new game The actors behind Franklin, Michael and Trevor in GTA 5 have all said they would want to return in GTA 6. Shawn Fonteno, Ned Luke and Steven Ogg appeared together at Comic Con Brussels. In a Q&A session, the trio was asked if they would be willing to appear in DLC for GTA 6 where their characters would come back together and Luke said: "That would be great. The final score. That would be cool." Fonteno chipped in: "So y'all campaign that. One last score." Ogg added: "Send in your postcards for one last score."

Game's graphics will not be the best in gaming claim fans from GTA6 Reviews, videos and images for Death Stranding 2: On the Beach are out (including indy100's review in progress) and one screenshot in particular has been circulating online showing how detailed its main character Sam, played by Norman Reedus, is. Redditor Fullet7 reposted it in the GTA 6 Subreddit and asked: "Do you think GTA 6 will have better graphics than Death Stranding 2?" Others have been commenting with their thoughts and they're pretty unanimous in their verdicts. Lystyz said: "No, GTA 6 is more ambitious with its vast open world and mechanics so don't expect photorealistic graphics like Death Stranding 2." marckh said: "Overall I think Death Stranding 2 will achieve a level of graphical fidelity that GTA 6 won't match, like the character rendering, although even in that regard I think the hair rendering in GTA 6 is the best we've ever seen in gaming. Outside of that I think with all the assets, props, NPCs, textures, buildings, vehicles and the reflections makes GTA 6 a more technically advanced game but Death Stranding 2 looks more graphically detailed due to its terrain requiring less processing power in comparison." Wuu-N said: "Death Stranding is actively trying to reach that photorealistic cinematic style which is heightened by using TV and film actors in major roles, Rockstar's graphics are very realistic but they're going for a different thing." Eekaji said: "I think it will be close but I suspect Death Stranding will have overall better graphics. I think with GTA 6 being open world, it's almost impossible to have the level of photorealism I'm sure they're striving for." ScottRans0m said: "Absolutely no chance."

New fun gameplay feature 'discovered' by fans from GTA6 A new gameplay feature may have been discovered in the GTA 6 Subreddit. WonderEuphoric posted on the of the screenshots of Raul Bautista and spotted what seems to be a sign of airbags in his car. And Redditors have been reacting to the find. Ok_Cardiologist_54 said: "Dude if airbags deploy on an extremely high impact crash I would f****** love that detail." Professional_Cold771 said: "Just another Rockstar attention to detail, not a surprise." none484839 said: "Will be awesome if they are functional."

Huge Vice City easter egg 'found' online from GTA6 A Redditor has claimed Tommy Vercetti's mansion from Vice City has been spotted in the first GTA 6 trailer. One-Calligrapher4869 posted a screenshot claiming this in the GTA 6 Subreddit but it has divided opinion in the comments. SuspectKnown9655 said: "Almost no way there isn't gonna be a reference to Tommy or his mansion." pen15_club_admin said: "Can't see s***." ryanagainagain said: "I hope there's a s*** load of Easter eggs from Vice City!"

Elsewhere from indy100, the reason for the release date delay of GTA 6 has been officially revealed by Take-Two and five things that prove how different life was in 2013 when GTA 5 released.

