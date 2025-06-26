With social media, there are always new creators going viral, and the latest one taking over everyone's TikTok For You Page is content creator Vanillamace.

Here is everything you need to know about the rising social media star.

Who is Vanillamace?

Vanilla - real name Emily - streams live on Twitch every Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday at 6 pm PST, where she does everything from gaming content to dressing up as Nosferatu, and reacting to blind boxes, with audiences loving her sense of humour and reactions, comparing her to other popular social media figures such as Jenna Marbles and Trisha Paytas.

In her social media bios, she describes herself as "a girl who doesn't shut up."

Previous work

Vanilla previously worked as a dancer at a strip club, and often posted content about her job before she later quit to become a full-time content creator.

@vanillamace A truly humbling experience

In a TikTok, she detailed how she had been in the profession for six years before "hanging up the boots and calling it quits" in this past year and shared one of her most embarrassing stories from the job where she a mini Snickers "got stuck" in throat and she began to choke while on stage - thankfully managed to resolve it, and carried on with her performance which she say was the "more embarrassing part."

How many followers does she have?

From April, her audience has skyrocketed from 500,000 to 3.2 million followers on TikTok, at the time of writing.

Anyone who watches Vanilla will know just how much she loves a good old blind box, and her hilarious reactions to opening them is what has caused her to go viral recently.

The Christmas Tree incident

One video in particular that went super viral was when Vanilla shared her mini vlog of her "popmart trip of unimaginable pain and despair", where she went to Popmart to buy some blind boxes and then decided to open them when she got back to her car.

She shared her excitement at opening the SKULLPANDA Winter Symphony Series Plush, and as with any blind box video, she revealed which one she would prefer, but made it clear one she most definitely did not want.

(Pretty much any of them "except that f******Christmas tree”).

Lo and behold, she ended up with the f******Christmas tree, and she couldn't hide her disappointment and heartbreak.

But Vanilla wasn't about to give up as she then returned to Popmart to buy another blind box in the hopes she could get a different plushie - because there's no way she'd get the same one, right?

Yeah...she got the f******Christmas tree yet again, and she looks totally crushed at this discovery.









@vanillamace The popmart trip of unimaginable pain and despair





But it didn't end there, as thanks to the creativity of social media, fans of Vanilla really wanted to bring home the creator's devastation by making fan edits of the Christmas Tree video, which has also gone viral.

This one by user @ssullengrr has over 21.6 million views.









@ssullengrrl Can anyone hear me Helllooooo sorry for disappearing for a year @vanilla // #silenthill #popmart #blindbox #vanillamace #vanillamaceedit #slushynoobz #emergencyintercom #edits #foryoupage #viral #fyp #fypシ





Alas, there is a happy ending to this story as Vanilla went back to Popmart for a third time, which appeared to be a charm as she ended up getting the one she wanted.

(And of course, a fan edit was made to celebrate this moment.)





@ssullengrrl A case that DOES sit right with me ❤️ ty for the craziness on my last video!! @vanilla // #popmart #skullpanda #blindbox #vanillamace #vanillamaceedit #slushynoobz #emergencyintercom #edit #foryou #fyp #fypシ #aftereffects #hopecore @POP MART US





Blind unboxing phenomenon

Vanillamace went viral for a social media craze which has seen more people do blind unboxing videos where they guess which plushy they are going to get before opening it up and finding out if they guessed correctly.

One of the most popular plushies are Labubu's created by Hong Kong artist Kasing Lung, and they became so popular that retailer Pop Mart halted in-store sales of them due to the high demand, with people queuing up ahead of stores opening for the chance to get their hands on one.

There are even Labubu knock-offs which people have been purchasing too.

Although Labubu's are the toy of the moment, previously there were viral videos of people unboxing Sonny Angels figurines - what do you think will be the next IT collectable?

You can find Vanilla on TikTok, Instagram, and Twitch.

Elsewhere, Labubu sends Pop Mart owner into ranks of China's richest, and The rise of Labubu: Meet the quirky collectables taking over social media.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.