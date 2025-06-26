'How is this real?' The White House just posted a video calling Trump 'Daddy'

The White House is running with Trump's "Daddy" label if its latest post about the NATO summit is anything to go by, and people have thoughts.

During the summit at The Hague, Netherlands, NATO chief Mark Rutte praised Trump for his part in the Israel and Iran ceasefire, calling him "a man of strength" and a "man of peace".

The US president then described the two countries as "two kids in a school yard". He noted, "They fight like hell. You can't stop them. Let them fight for about two, three minutes. Then it's easier to stop them."

To which Ritte then remarked, "Then daddy has to sometimes use strong language."

As you can imagine, this comment has been making headlines and the rounds online ever since.

Now the White House has released a video of Trump's highlights at the NATO Summit, to the tune of 'Hey Daddy (Daddy's Home)', by Usher.

Not exactly the content you'd expect from an official government account, but nothing should surprise us these days...

The video has sparked a reaction on social media, as people couldn't quite believe what they were watching.

"America truly is a joke cause what is this," one person said.









A second person wrote, "OH USHER!!!! TELL HIM TO TAKE IT DOWN NOW!!!!!"





"This is theeee WH's official account..." a third person noted.









Jon Sopel, co-host of The News Agents podcast shared, "You’ve got to give it to them, their social media operation is both slick and quick."





Karoline Leavitt, White House Press Secretary, seemed amused by it, simply reacting with a sideways crying laughing emoji.

"This is the actual White House account. He’s the f***ing head of state for Christs Sake. How is this real?" someone else asked.

Elsewhere, Trump ridiculed after calling someone a 'very average mentally person', and The 'maddest' Donald Trump has ever been becomes an instant meme.

