Weatherman appears to fart on live TV and people are shocked

A weatherman in Louisville, Kentucky has been accused of farting live on air after a video of the incident went viral.

While reporting on a cold front coming in from the Midwest, WDRB meteorologist Marc Weinberg paused his broadcast and appeared to create a warm front by farting, before continuing with the weather.

Viewers of the unfortunate incident, and an entirely different kind of wind to feature in a weather report, posted the clip to social media, highlighting the incident even further though blaming the wrong weatherman.

Other Louisville-based media personnel also jumped on the bandwagon, sharing the embarrassing incident of their broadcasting colleague.

Matt Jones, host of sports radio KSR, also posted the clip on Twitter, writing: “More weathermen excitement! Did this Louisville weatherman fart on air??”

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

People couldn’t help but poke fun at Weinberg and the embarrassing clip. One person highlighted the pause before he broke wind, writing: “Dramatic pause.....”

Someone else joked: “‘You can also expect numerous short, relatively small but unpredictable gusts of wind in the forecast.’”

Fellow meteorologist Adam Joseph, wrote: “He didn't hide that one!”

News anchor Tyler Ryan also chipped in, commenting: “Don't know what my favourite part is...that it happened, he stopped for dramatic effect, or that it actually rocked his body...HAHAHAHAHAHA.”

Weinberg won’t be living that down any time soon.

Enjoyed this article? Then click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help it rise through the indy100 rankings and have your say in our news democracy.