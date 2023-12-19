Shops are packed with last-minute shoppers, streets are cloaked with dazzling lights, radios are playing back-to-back hits – and now, supermarkets are offering their own unique concoctions of festive classics. That's right, it's officially Christmas.

Over the last few years, food brands have become more and more creative in their offerings. Last year alone saw shelves decked with Christmas tree flavoured crisps and Brussels sprout infused tea. Not to mention Heinz's 2021 limited chocolate orange mayo.

With the Christmas countdown edging closer to the big day, it's only fair to take a look at this year's weird and wonderful foods that have certainly created a chaotic divide this season.





Brussels sprout ketchup

'Tis the season Brussels sprouts come out of hibernation and join Mariah Carey for their favourite time of the year.

For the minority who are obsessed with the veg (reveal yourselves), this one from Sauce Shop could be for you.





Sauce Shop

















Pigs in blankets mac & cheese snack pot

Don't worry, this isn't ice cream (thankfully).

We must admit, there's something strangely appealing about this offering from Sainsbury's. It could actually work.





Sainsbury's

















Christmas dinner pizza

Nothing says Christmas like a Christmas tree shaped margherita, with bits of turkey, pork, sage and onion stuffing chucked on top. Oh, and a cranberry glaze to finish.

One person hilariously quipped: "I went to get mine in store and it looks like they’ve thrown it against the wall and put cellophane on it."

Lovely stuff.

ASDA









Candy cane pigs in blankets

Okay, we have to give it to Aldi for their creativity. These are certainly more on the wonderful side than weird.

Aldi









Christmas pudding flavoured crisps

Walkers crisps return with their limited festive flavours, and this year it's... Christmas pudding, joined by pigs in blankets and a festive turkey take.

While it may be bizarre to some, we're just thankful that other supermarket brands didn't revive their Christmas tree flavoured snack. Yes, you read that right.

Walkers













Sticky toffee cheddar

This should be illegal – capital "I".

For most, Christmas isn't complete without a classic cheeseboard. But now, Tesco has gone one step further by combining two of the nation's favourite things: cheese and sticky toffee pudding.

That said, one person left a raving review, writing: "I don’t even like cheese much. It is SO GOOD. Reminiscent of a toffee yoghurt that you’d get given at school, but more mature. Absolutely lush!"

Maybe it's not too bad after all – but rather you than me.

Tesco













Mince pie popcorn

Admittedly, we're not too mad at this one from Joe & Sephs.

Unusual choice of flavour, but we can only imagine that it works.





Joe & Sephs









Christmas dinner Pot Noodle

There's no denying that Pot Noodles are a cupboard staple, but now, the brand has stirred up a new festive flavour for Christmas in the form of gravy and stuffing...

Pot Noodle

























How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.