When walking along the shore of a beach, it’s not unusual to find driftwood or other remnants from the sea that have washed up.

But, one woman in Australia was left shocked to find what was believed to be a giant whale’s penis washed up in the shallows on the beach of Magnetic Island, according to the New York Post.

In a clip that’s been viewed over 4 million times, TikToker @bootscootinaf revealed the large member.

She captioned the video, “Wasn’t expecting that” and in it, she commented on the “mint” clear waters, long beaches and views, before panning down to show a “giant random animal part washed up on the beach”.

In another clip, @bootscootinaf put her foot next to the animal part to show its scale, revealing that the member was the size of her leg.

TikTokers in the comments gave their best guesses as to what the bizarre-looking animal part was.

One person wrote: “I think it’s a whales tongue that’s crazy that u saw that. Did u touch it?”

Another said: “First glance thought it was a human leg.”

But, it wasn’t long before the mystery was solved as @bootscootinaf revealed all in a third clip, explaining: “With the help of TikTok and marine biologists, I think we have finally figured out what that weird animal thing is.

“It’s a whale d**k. And apparently, the males fight and they bite each other’s things off and then they just wash up on beaches all around the world.”



The TikTok also explained that most of the posts and images of the so-called Loch Ness monster are actually whale penises emerging from the water. Two mysteries revealed in one!

