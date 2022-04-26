The Conversation (0)
Warning: Spoiler ahead.
Sometimes one word isn't enough for Wordle enthusiasts.
That's where Quordle comes in, a spinoff of the viral puzzle that allows you to guess four words at the same time.
The premise of the game is simple – and it certainly gets easier after a few practices. There's even an option to practice ahead of the guesses.
You have nine chances to guess all four words. Each attempt populates all four grids.
If you're struggling with today's answers, indy100 is here to help.
Quordle
- “DROLL”, curious or unusual in a way that provokes dry amusement.
- “ROCKY”, consisting or full of rock or rocks. Or, tending to rock or shake; unsteady.
- “AMISS”, not quite right; inappropriate or out of place.
- “SPICE”, a vegetable substance used to flavour food.
Didn't guess correctly? There are always these incredible Wordle alternatives to have a crack at.
