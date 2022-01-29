Woman horrified to learn that she was being catfished by her own boss

A woman has told of how she was seemingly catfished and stood up by her own boss.

TikTok user Olivia Fenton explained that her boss suggested setting her up with their best man friend.

Olivia accepted the matchmaking boss’s offer, but little did she know what would happen next…

On the first date, the mystery man stood her up. On the second, he got “stuck in meetings”.

For the third date, he apparently went to the bar but didn’t see her and left. As he tried to go back to find her, his train got “stuck underground”.

After all this, Olivia texted the manager to say it wasn’t going to work out.

But on Christmas, the guy reached out to Olivia and asked for another chance.

She accepted, and planned a “redemption dinner”. But surprise, surprise - he didn’t show because he apparently got in a car accident.

At this point, Olivia started putting two and two together.

Horrifyingly, she said she found out her manager had a burner phone and used a random boy from Georgia’s photos.

The manager also sent flowers to Olivia’s house and pretended they were from the elusive man. Even weirder, Olivia was shocked to see that her boss’s handwriting and the boy’s handwriting were exactly the same.

@oliviafenton4 catfished by my own boss! has this also happened to any of you nyc girlies out there I must know #fyp #catfished #nyc #live #laugh #love





Since uploading the original clip four days ago it has garnered 3.2 million views, 487,000 likes, and 12,000 comments.

In the comments, one viewer asked: “So does she love you or hate you. I’m so confused why anyone would do this.”

Another wrote: “Sprinting to HR”.

“We need so much more info RIGHT NOW,” another asked.

And she delivered.

@oliviafenton4 Reply to @elysemyers updates on being catfished by my manager #fyp #catfish





In an update, she said her manager got fired when she reported the incident to HR.

Apparently, she did something similar in her previous company.

Olivia theorised that the boss might be struggling to come to terms with her sexuality, and the crush went “way too far”.

