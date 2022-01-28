Unbelievable footage has captured a woman hanging from an overhead handrail by only her hair.

The video was first posted on Instagram by the user @daralane_ and has since spread rapidly across social media as people can’t believe their eyes.

In the 14-second clip, a woman is suspended off the ground and hanging from a metal rail by her hair.

She’s dangling in a sitting position and sat cross-legged while casually scrolling on her phone in what appears to be a moving train.

The fact-checking site Snopes confirmed that the footage is real and said the person featured in the video is an acrobat who specialises in hair hanging.









Darina Matveyeva reportedly performs with the Shanghai Acrobatic Troupe and has posted several videos of her doing the hair hanging technique in different locations on Chinese social media.

On a Reddit sub named 'WTF', the footage has received 19.2k upvotes and received hundreds of comments from baffled viewers. Jokes in the comment section also ensued.

One person wrote: “Can't run into any weirdos on the subway if you are the weirdo.”

Another said: “I don’t want to get the germs from the seat. I’ll just float instead.”

Others couldn't get their heads around how she was able to do it and what it would be like to see it in person.

Someone commented: “This would spook me the fuck out. Then, I would sit there in silence thinking about cutting her hair and her dropping.”

Another wrote: “My neck hurts and I’m getting tension alopecia just watching this.”

One Redditor said: "Her neck must feel amazing honestly."

