A woman has shared her story after she and her boyfriend decided to explore being in an open relationship, but she fell in love with another man

The woman, Grace Baldwin, took to TikTok to detail her unique romance story and how it all began in perhaps the most untraditional of ways.

In her video, she said that she and her ex-boyfriends first decided to try an open relationship after things started to feel "different."

"My then-boyfriend and I decided to try an open relationship," she said, before showing photos of her current boyfriend and adding: "The first MFO I slept with.”

She captioned the video: “Love his guts.”



@graciebaldwinn Love his guts #fyp #hellohello

Naturally, people had a few questions for the TikTok user, who seemed more than happy to share the details of her love life with anyone who asked.

One comment said they would "feel nothing but guilt" to which Grace responded, "Definitely felt that for a very long time but in the end we went open as it wasn’t the same as it was."

Another person asked if Grace and her boyfriend were in an open relationship and she confirmed that they were not "No we are not. Definitely wouldn’t recommend going open, if it doesn’t feel the same anymore then chances are you need to move on!" she commented.

"Good for you queen," one comment read.

