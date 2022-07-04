A daughter's final send-off for her dad has captured the hearts of TikTok users across the globe.

In a viral clip that's garnered almost two million views, Pennelope (@penface) and her family share one final rum and coke with her terminally ill dad. "One last drink with dad before his spirit returned to the universe. Until we cross paths again, old man. I love you," Pennelope wrote about the sentimental moment.

Pennelope cracks open a can and takes a small amount in a syringe. "I came prepared for the send-off,” she said in the video. "Give him a little taste here."

"We brought you rum, dad," she can be heard saying. "We’re going to put it in [a syringe] and put it in your mouth."



She asked her dad if it tasted nice, to which he appeared to nod, causing the two women to laugh.



"Hell yeah," Pennelope said in the clip.

Thousands of comments flooded the heartwarming clip.

"Rest in peace," one wrote. "That's an awesome send off and I hope his wife is doing okay [as it is] such a hard thing for her to go through. Condolences to all his loved ones."



A second wrote: "As a nurse I couldn’t love this anymore. Send him out in style! Sorry for your loss."

"I snuck margaritas into my nieces hospital room for our sleep over during her last week of life," another shared, while a fourth added: "Balling my eyes out at 7am this is beautiful."

In a follow-up clip, Pennelope wrote that she was "feeling a bit brighter today" and proceeded to thank TikTok for "being so supportive and kind with your words of well wishes."

She revealed that the footage was one of "the last moments we had interaction with my dad" – a clip she said she will always cherish.

Her dad was sadly diagnosed with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, a condition which impacts breathing, and had been in and out of hospital for a long time before his passing.

"He looked at me and he gave me a nod," she said. "And we said we'd be there in the morning, and, well, he wasn't there to greet us for the sunrise.

"And that's okay because he was always an early riser. I expected nothing less."

