A woman watched a man (allegedly her boyfriend) scrolling through his phone at the gym for almost 10 minutes without him realising it - and social media can't help but think she's done with him.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @campaignkjg_5, viewers can see the ordeal played out.

"Buddy's girlfriend pulled up on him in the gym. If he was actually exercising, this situation probably could've been avoided," the voice and on-screen text said.

"She just stood over him as he did whatever on his phone. Hopefully, it wasn't bad," the video continued.

The creator further claims that the man had been sitting there for "at least 10 minutes" and that they wanted "to help him," but was "training a client."

At this point, most of the gym-goers were invested in what they were seeing.

The woman could even be seen making the gesture to be quiet.

The creator also alleged that when the woman walked out of the gym, the man was informed that she had been watching him for the last fifteen minutes.

This prompted him to get up and flee the gym in a panicked frenzy in search of the woman.

People took to the comments to agree that whatever the woman saw on the man's phone was probably not OK.

"Hands behind the back and calm. Bro is definitely done for," one wrote.

"She didn't make a scene... she left quietly... that woman is so done with him," another added.

A third wrote: "I love that she didn't create a whole circus in public. She stood there quietly, saw what she needed to see and left."

Someone else was glad that the man didn't need to be helped out of the sticky situation and said: "Saying someone should've helped him!! Nah, this dude needed guidance on how to be loyal!!"

Elsewhere, @campaignkjg_5 took the comment section as well and said that the man in question found them on Instagram, and they spoke about the incident.

"He didn't want to go live, but I will share the details…TOMORROW," they said.

Who knows, the woman might have taken the genius tip of a TikToker who caught her boyfriend cheating by putting his number in Cash App.

Until then, we'll just have to wait to hear how the situation went.



Indy100 reached out to @campaignkjg_5 for comment via TikTok comment.

