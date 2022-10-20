It's entirely natural for bodies to change through pregnancy and beyond. However, one woman was left horrified when her nipple fell off while breastfeeding.

In a viral clip that's racked up 1.5 million views, Brooke (@brookesobasic) detailed the mortifying incident. She told viewers how her nipple started to turn black at the base and white at the tip – which she later discovered to be a sign of bad blood flow.

The new mum was feeding her son when he unexpectedly stopped.

"I look down, and he’s kind of choking. My nipple broke off and he had it in his mouth," Brooke revealed.

"Luckily I was with my mom and my sister, and they’re like ‘hurry, let’s get the nipple and put it back on.’ So I took the nipple, rinsed it off, and put it back on [with a bandaid]".

Hundreds of fellow TikTokers flocked to the comments, with one "terrified" user writing: "I did not know that could happen!! now I’m terrified…I’ll continue to breastfeed but now that will be on my mind every now and then".

Brooke responded: "Also because it was so long ago, we didn’t have the internet or video appointments that probably would have helped me a ton."

A second user said there's "no such thing as TMI (too much information)" when it comes to breastfeeding, before adding: "This is why such topics should be talked about".

Brooke agreed with the TikToker's sentiment, writing: "I agree but I have to give the warnings so I don’t get flagged or trigger people. We all should be aware of these rare things!"

Meanwhile another asked whether it hurt, to which she said "It didn’t hurt at all. The nerves were gone already lol."

