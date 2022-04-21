Warning: Spoiler ahead.

Wordle has taken the world by storm – and if you happen to be one of the few who hasn't jumped in on the action, we're sure you've seen the little green squares inundating social media timelines.

If you're new to the game, the rules are simple. You have six chances at guessing a randomly generated five letter word.



If the square turns green, you have placed the correct letter in the right location.

A yellow square means you have guessed a correct letter, but it's not in the right location.

A grey square means that it's incorrect.

Today's answer is pretty challenging, so we're here to lend a helping hand to ensure you don't lose your precious streak. Before we reveal all, we’ll give you a hint: A chemical compound containing three vowels.

Got it yet?

Wordle





The answer for today is "OXIDE", defined as a binary compound of oxygen with another element or group.



If you didn't guess correctly today, there's always tomorrow. In the meantime, why not have a crack at these brilliant Wordle alternatives?

