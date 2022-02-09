Frustrations are high this hump day after Wordle players lose their minds over answer #235.
It wasn't that the word itself was necessarily difficult, it was the spelling – and with American spellings, comes outraged Brits.
The viral puzzle game has taken the internet by storm with millions of daily players flocking to social media to share their tragedies and triumphs. It has become such a worldwide phenomenon that Wordle has been bought out by the very same newspaper it was inspired by, The New York Times.
Wordle creator Josh Wardle called the seven-figure move "incredible", adding he was "pleased" with the agreement with NYT.
He said: "If you’ve followed along with the story of Wordle, you’ll know that NYT games play a big part in its origins and so this step feels very natural to me."
If you're completely new to the game and want to see what the fuss is about, the premise is simple.
Players get six attempts at guessing the mystery five-letter word. When the letter is correct, the box turns green. If you have the right letter but in the wrong box, it turns yellow. All incorrect letters turn grey.
Naturally, players turned to Twitter over answer #235.
Spoiler ahead.
Wordle 235 3/6\n\n\n\n\n\nAmerican spelling gets a big thumbs down from me this morning— Eddie Dennis (@Eddie Dennis) 1644392238
Just want to be first to say that I am expecting outrage over wordle 235— \u24c2\u24b6\u24c7\u24b8\u24ca\u24c8 \u24c1\u24ca\u24c8\u24bd (@\u24c2\u24b6\u24c7\u24b8\u24ca\u24c8 \u24c1\u24ca\u24c8\u24bd) 1644318562
British people doing Wordle 235 today.pic.twitter.com/dmFt4m7BS2— Stephen Pihlaja (@Stephen Pihlaja) 1644392448
Wordle 235 X/6\n\n\n\n\n\n\npic.twitter.com/E2ONJ5LHJM— han \ud83e\uddfc (@han \ud83e\uddfc) 1644387323
Wordle 235pic.twitter.com/QVbmlwX24P— Jake Riley \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8 (@Jake Riley \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8) 1644387705
Oh this one is going to cause war.\n\nWordle 235 2/6\n\n\npic.twitter.com/n4cOHJJPaC— A Scribe Called C.West (@A Scribe Called C.West) 1644365163
Hey @nytimes, I don't care that y'all own this now. Wordle is still on a .co.uk website. Stick to proper English spelling! \n\nWordle 235 4/6— Kithmina Hewage (@Kithmina Hewage) 1644392403
The American spelling almost threw me Wordle 235 4/6\n\n\n\n\npic.twitter.com/hmGGfEnNxZ— Stuart Orr (@Stuart Orr) 1644392450
Wordle 235 5/6\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nthe american spelling of wordle words is really fucking with me— Ryan (@Ryan) 1644326819
The answer for Tuesday 8th February is "HUMOR", the American spelling for "humour", "the quality of being amusing or comic, especially as expressed in literature or speech."
There was a similar uproar from the British Isles a few weeks ago when the spelling was 'favor.'
Well done to those who guessed correctly (and if you answered incorrectly there's always tomorrow's puzzle to redeem yourself).
Though if you want another bash at it you could always be sneaky and use an Incognito tab for another shot.
