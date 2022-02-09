Frustrations are high this hump day after Wordle players lose their minds over answer #235.

It wasn't that the word itself was necessarily difficult, it was the spelling – and with American spellings, comes outraged Brits.

The viral puzzle game has taken the internet by storm with millions of daily players flocking to social media to share their tragedies and triumphs. It has become such a worldwide phenomenon that Wordle has been bought out by the very same newspaper it was inspired by, The New York Times.

Wordle creator Josh Wardle called the seven-figure move "incredible", adding he was "pleased" with the agreement with NYT.

He said: "If you’ve followed along with the story of Wordle, you’ll know that NYT games play a big part in its origins and so this step feels very natural to me."

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

If you're completely new to the game and want to see what the fuss is about, the premise is simple.

Players get six attempts at guessing the mystery five-letter word. When the letter is correct, the box turns green. If you have the right letter but in the wrong box, it turns yellow. All incorrect letters turn grey.

Naturally, players turned to Twitter over answer #235.

Spoiler ahead.





















The answer for Tuesday 8th February is "HUMOR", the American spelling for "humour", "the quality of being amusing or comic, especially as expressed in literature or speech."

There was a similar uproar from the British Isles a few weeks ago when the spelling was 'favor.'

Well done to those who guessed correctly (and if you answered incorrectly there's always tomorrow's puzzle to redeem yourself).

Though if you want another bash at it you could always be sneaky and use an Incognito tab for another shot.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.



