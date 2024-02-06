Controversial American podcaster and YouTube star, Adam22 has appeared to indicate that the viral x-rated video that many are claiming is of the Canadian rapper Drake, is real.

On Tuesday, a video began circulating on social that we can't possibly share here but showed a man in a state of undress in his bottom half while filming himself in the mirror.

It is impossible to tell who is in the video but numerous people have put two and two together and concluded that it is 'Hotline Bling' singer Drake.

The 37-year-old has appeared to acknowledge the video at least according to streamer Adin Ross, who knows Drake, and texted him about his 'missile' to which the rapper responded with several laughing emojis.

One person who claims to know what Drake's manhood looks like is the aforementioned Adam22. During an episode of his NoJumper podcast in September, he said that he had a female friend that had a picture of Drake in the nip.

In the episode, Adam22 said: "Somehow this just randomly came up and she’s just showing me" and went on to add that the person in the picture also had a "missile." We'll let you figure out what 'missile' means.

He continued: "Like, a baby arm, if you will."

Given Tuesday's news Adam couldn't resist commenting on what had happened. On X/Twitter he posted a screengrab of a website claiming he was right about Drake. In a six-word response he wrote: "I will never lead you astray."

Drake has yet to publicly comment on the video and may never do but watch this space regardless.

As for Adam22 he had his own controversy last year when he exchanged in a public war of words with Jason Luv after he filmed a sex scene with Adam"s porn star wife Lena the Plug.

