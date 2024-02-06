Rapper Drake appears to have responded after Adin Ross commented on an alleged NSFW nude video of him leaked online.

Drake is one of the world’s biggest music artists in the world, but he recently found himself going viral for reasons other than his music.

On 5 February, a clip emerged online and appeared to show the Canadian filming himself in a very NSFW position.

It is not known who shared the clip or even if the rapper is in the video, but it quickly spread like wildfire on X/Twitter, causing Drake’s name to trend.

Kick streamer Adin Ross, who has been in contact with Drake before, decided to send him a voice memo about the video, complimenting him on his “missile”.

On a live stream, Ross left Drake a voice note saying: “God damn. You’re blessed with your voice. You’re blessed with performing. You’re blessed to be you, you’re blessed to be number one. But you’re also blessed to have a f**king missile.”

Drake allegedly replied to Ross with laughing emojis and joked that Ross’s voice memo might be the intro for his next album.

“He just texted me, he put like eight laughing emojis,” Ross revealed. “He said, ‘This might be my next album intro’.”

Other than his response to Ross, Drake does not appear to have commented further on the alleged nude leak of him.

But, along with Ross, others who have viewed the video have speculated that it may have been filmed on Drake's private jet, due to the sound in the background of the clip.

Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter



How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings