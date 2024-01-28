Amouranth reveals 'crazy slip' caused her most recent Twitch ban

Amouranth has proven yet again that she doesn’t play by the rules.

The cosplayer-turned-internet icon was banned from Twitch on Saturday, and she wasn’t ashamed to reveal why.

This is now the eighth time the 30-year-old (real name Kaitlyn Siragusa) has been suspended from the platform, despite being one of its biggest stars.

She has amassed a following of more than 6.3 million users thanks, largely, to her regular output of ASMR and “hot tub” content – and that’s not to mention her millions of minions on other major sites.

So clearly these bans don’t do anything to dampen her clout. If anything, they only increase it.

Perhaps that’s why she so publicly, and proudly, shared the reason behind her most recent slap on the wrist.

Retweeting a post announcing the ban, she commented: “Man that slip was crazy. My bad.”

The admission of guilt suggests that she was punished for showing some skin to her followers – a breach of Twitch’s strict community guidelines.

Still, fans weren’t given too much time to mourn her absence: within “one day, three minutes and 15 seconds” Amouranth’s account had been reinstated, according to streamerbans.com (which keeps tabs on these things).

A few bans clearly don't phase the wildly successful streamer (kaitgonewild/Instagram)

Regardless of where she stands with Twitch, the webcammer has plenty to keep her occupied.

Earlier this month, she shared a mere glimpse of how much she earns from her content on OnlyFans alone.

According to screenshots which she posted to Twitter/X, she has made $57 million – almost £45 million – on the platform in just four years.

It’s enough to make your jaw drop. Or, in Amourath’s case, to make your clothes “slip”.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings