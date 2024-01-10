Amouranth reveals the jaw-dropping amount she's earned from OnlyFans

Most of us don’t publicly disclose our personal finances, believing it to be uncouth to talk about such things.

But social media isn’t too fussed about traditional standards of etiquette, particularly when it comes to OnlyFans.

Given that content creators are encouraged to air their dirty laundry (sometimes literally) on the subscriber-only platform, it should come as no surprise that one of its top stars has gladly shown off her should-be private info.

And whilst Amouranth – real name Kaitlyn Siragusa – is known for raising eyebrows with her live streams, nothing could have prepared us for the jaw-dropping reality of just how much she earns.

Posting a screengrab to Twitter/X on Tuesday, apparently taken of her OnlyFans account, the 30-year-old revealed that she was in the “top 0.01% of all creators” on the platform.

This, according to figures displayed on the page, translates to a staggering $57 million – almost £45 million – in earnings.

Of course, most of us can’t imagine pocketing close to that amount of money in an entire lifetime.

Amouranth, however, nailed it in just four years.

A breakdown of the sum shows that, between 1 January 2020 and 3 January 2024, she earned more than $20 million (£15.8 million) from subscriptions, $10 million (£7.9 million) from tips and $26.5 million (£20.8 million) from messages.

And, before we forget, this is all just from OnlyFans.

The webcam model also has a major following on Kick, Twitch, TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, Cameo, Discord, Patreon… And the list goes on.

The 30-year-old has become one of the most successful streamers and content creators on the planet (kaitgonewild/Instagram)

She also has her own line of sex toys and, in October last year, signed a deal with Polish drinks company The Order of Yoni to create a new beer using her vaginal yeast.

“It’s hilarious. People will buy it for sure,” Amouranth told Dexertowhen the collaboration was announced.

“I don’t know if they’ll actually drink it, I mean, they’ll probably drink it,” she added.

Looking at her bank balance, they undoubtedly will drink it. And they'll pay eyewatering sums for the privilege, if necessary.

