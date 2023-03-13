Angela Bassett had the realest reaction to losing out on Oscar

Fans have praised Angela Bassett for her "real reaction" after losing out on an Oscar to Jamie Lee Curtis.

Sunday's (12 March) star-studded ceremony saw the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever actress looking visibly underwhelmed when the Best Supporting Actress winner was announced.

Shortly after, Michael B Jordan and Jonathan Majors showed their love for Bassett while presenting an award.

While there was an outpour of support for Curtis on Twitter, others couldn't help but feel that Bassett was "robbed" – given she was considered the frontrunner for the win.

"Angela Bassett’s reaction was for real," one fan wrote on Twitter, adding: "This woman has given so much to all her films for the Oscars to rob her yet again?!?"

Another believed Bassett was "snubbed", writing: "Don’t get me wrong, Jamie Lee Curtis has phenomenal work but Angela’s Oscars is LONG overdue and it’s upsetting to see her get played in the face. The emotion when she lost, she had a blank face. She is amazing. She was SNUBBED."

"Angela Bassett did the thing," another tweeted, adding: "Did not move an inch."

Lee Curtis' role in Everything Everywhere All at Once secured her first Academy award.

She took to the stage acknowledging her famous parents Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh in her speech, before thanking EEAO directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert.

The film also won the Best Picture award, where Ke Huy Quan shared a poignant on-stage moment with Harrison Ford, who he worked with on Indiana Jones and The Temple of Doom 39 years ago.

"My mum is 84 years old and she’s at home watching," said the actor. "Mum, I just won an Oscar!"

