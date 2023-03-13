Harrison Ford presenting an Oscar to Ke Huy Quan had fans all emotional

Harrison Ford and Ke Huy Quan shared an emotional full-circle moment at the Oscars – 39 years after working together on Indiana Jones and The Temple of Doom.

Quan’s played the sidekick Short Round in what was his first film, which became a career-defining franchise for Ford, now 80.

During the star-studded event on Sunday (12 March), the iconic actor presented the award for Best Picture which saw Everything Everywhere All at Once secure the title. Quan also won an award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role earlier in the night.

The wholesome interaction saw the pair share a hug on stage, leaving social media in awe of the moment.

"His embodiment of unabashed joy and appreciation just really inspires me on a different level," one person wrote, while another added: "Ke Huy Quan literally had my heart tonight. He’s just too wholesome for this world."

A third added: "I love these two. Quan is just the purest soul and Harrison Ford just comes off as someone who's really living his best life. Watching him in 'Shrinking' just puts a giant smile on my face. What a feel-good Oscars this was!"

In his acceptance speech, Quan thanked his 84-year-old mother and mentioned starting his journey "on a boat" and spending a year in a refugee camp.

At aged 12, the Vietnamese-American actor met Diana, Princess of Wales at Indiana Jones and The Temple of Doom's premiere in Leicester Square, London, in 1984.

"They say stories like this only happen in the movies," he said in his speech at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

"I cannot believe this is happening to me, this is the American dream.

"Thank you so much to the academy for the honour of a lifetime."

