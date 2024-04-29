Anne Hathaway left speechless after receiving message from Leandro Trossard

Anne Hathaway captured the hearts of Arsenal fans last week when she celebrated a goal ahead of an interview for her film The Idea of You.

During a video interview with InterviewMagazine, co-star Nicholas Galitzine told Hathaway Arsenal had gone 1-0 up at Wolves on April 20.

"That was the best entrance," the interviewer said, as Hathaway explained how she and Galitzine are big Arsenal fans. Explaining her reaction, Anne said: "Sorry, we are both fans of the same team and there is a match going on right now. It's English Premier League soccer... yes... we don't want to take up too much of your time."

Now, the actress was left "shaking" after The Today Show surprised with a personal message from Arsenal star Leandro Trossard.

"Hey Anne, I really loved your celebration the other day for my goal," he said. "Keep supporting us and hopefully see you soon at the Emirates."

Hathaway responded "are you kidding me?!" before adding: "I'm shaking."

Galitzine, 29, added that he was starstruck by the clip.

The clip has since been shared across X/Twitter where it's racked up over half a million views, and many more comments.

One person tweeted: "Anne is so me! The way she definitely would have cried if it wasn’t on TV."

Another gushed: "Omg this was soooo cute!! Nick's face the whole time! I’m crying he’s so endearing."

Meanwhile, a third Arsenal fan humoured: "I've always liked Anne Hathaway's movies."

Many more fans encouraged the football club to invite their pair down to watch a match.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.