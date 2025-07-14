Cole Palmer spotted looking baffled by Trump crashing awkward Club World Cup ceremony

Donald Trump made a rather strange appearance at the Club World Cup on Sunday night (July 13), and no-one was more surprised to see him than Chelsea’s Cole Palmer.

Chelsea beat PSG 3-0 and were joined by US president and FIFA chief Gianni Infantino on the pitch after full-time.

Trump was loudly booed, despite the tournament being held in America, with many in the crowd likely coming from England and France.

However, the most bizarre moment came when Trump decided not to leave during the trophy presentation, like Infantino did, and instead stand right next to the players during the trophy lift.

As a result, the Chelsea players were forced to celebrate around him – and Palmer can be seen looking confused by Trump being there.

Palmer said after the game: “I knew he was going to be here but I didn't know he was going to be on the stand when we lifted the trophy. I was a bit confused, yeah."

Trump’s presence at the trophy lift quickly became a huge talking point on social media.

Others couldn't believe that the pictures of Trump celebrating with the team were real images.













Speaking about meeting Trump, Chelsea captain Reece James said: “To be honest it was quite loud. I couldn't hear too much. He just congratulated me and the team for lifting the trophy and told us to enjoy the moment.”

